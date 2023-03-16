PHOTO
UAE wealth fund signs $500mln deal for 10% stake in India's Lenskart
The fundraise was done at a $4.2 billion valuation and will result in ADIA becoming one of the largest shareholders in Lenskart
March 16, 2023
