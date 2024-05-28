UAE – Mubasher: Holo, a direct mortgage platform in the UAE, has completed a pre-Series A funding round with oversubscription.

The round was led by Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), UK’s Oryx fund, and Aditum Investment Management., according to a press release.

The funding will enable Holo to enlarge its presence in the UAE and the GCC, focusing on Saudi Arabia, in addition to expanding its team and development its products.

Michael Hunter, CEO and co-founder of Holo, stated: "Our primary objective from the beginning has been to enable the ecosystem and build a robust platform for home buyers a core value we have consistently upheld.”

“We have always prided ourselves on our capital efficiency and sustainable scaling. With this injection of new funds, we have the opportunity to scale aggressively while staying true to our core values,” Hunter added.

Arran Summerhill, COO & co-founder of Holo, said: “As a tech-first company we are doubling down on our multiple platforms - direct to customer, agent apps and internal. These products have been built to allow the ability to deploy regionally.”

“Our expansion plan remains focused on the MENA region where we believe our products can have the greatest impact on the fast-growing property markets,” Summerhill noted.

Ali Qaiser, Partner at Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, commented: “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Holo to help them realize this growth potential as they expand into new markets and enhance their services to make the user experience even more seamless.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

