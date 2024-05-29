TVM Capital Healthcare launched a $250 million Afiyah Fund LP, led by Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed Jada Fund of Funds Company.

The transaction also included the participation of a group of Saudi, GCC, and European investors, according to a press release.

This marks the UAE-based healthcare private equity firm’s second pool of capital in the Middle East since operating in the region in 2009.

The new fund builds on the firm’s investments in the region to develop sustainable companies with growth prospects and strong management teams.

Bandr Alhomaly, Managing Director and CEO of Jada Fund of Funds, said: “The closing of the TVM Healthcare Afiyah Fund marks an important milestone in mobilizing private capital into Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector, and we are pleased to lead the investment, providing capital to support the development of the sector in line with Vision 2030."

Helmut M. Schuehsler, Chairman and CEO of TVM Capital Healthcare, noted: “We are uniquely positioned for success because our leadership team comprises executives with long-standing expertise in Europe and the U.S. who have built excellent international networks throughout their careers, alongside local Saudi healthcare experts.”

“Plus, we have been investing in the GCC and Egypt for over 13 years, and more specifically, operating in Saudi Arabia since 2015 through our former portfolio companies, ProVita International Medical Center and Cambridge International Medical Center,” Schuehsler added.

The Chairman concluded: “We are truly excited about our ability to enhance the local and regional healthcare ecosystem at a much larger scale, helping to improve access to high-quality patient care, medical products, and treatment regimens across the Kingdom.”

