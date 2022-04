British private family office Sheikh Holdings on Wednesday raised its takeover proposal for British social care services company CareTech to 850 million pounds ($1.11 billion), matching the rival bid of asset manager DBAY Advisors last week.

Sheikh Holdings said it has increased its possible offer for CareTech by 25 pence, taking it to 750 pence per share.

($1 = 0.7688 pounds)

