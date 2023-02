Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has increased its stake in Japan's video game maker, Nintendo Co. Ltd, to 7.1% from 6.07% it held in January, Reuters reported citing a bourse filing on Wednesday.

In January, the sovereign wealth fund raised its holding in Nintendo to 6.07% from 5.01%.

It has also taken stakes in video game companies Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo, according to Reuters.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

