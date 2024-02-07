Saudi Coffee Company (SCC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has signed nine agreements to boost the coffee sector at the two-day PIF Private Sector Forum from February 6.

In addition to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises in the coffee industry, the agreements will allow SCC to explore mentorship, funding and resourcing opportunities aimed to catalyse the local coffee market.

Khalid Abu Theeb, CEO, SCC said: "Our presence at this forum marks a crucial step in our mission to elevate the Saudi coffee industry. With our strategic partnerships and collaborations, we reiterate our commitment to sustainability and sector growth, both locally and globally - proudly contributing to the kingdom's Vision 2030 and the diversification of the economy."

MoU with Farrelly & Mitchell

SCC has signed an MoU with Farrelly & Mitchell to design a comprehensive sustainability framework for the company, as part of its commitment to ensure sustainable practices from seed to cup. The signing ceremony took place between Abu Theeb and Saudi Arabia Partner Eng Najeeb Hamad AlHumaid. The signing will also further enhance sustainability in the local coffee sector according to international principles.

Contract with Saudi Argo

This will be a 5-year collaboration between SCC and Saudi Argo to provide advanced irrigation solutions in order to rationalise irrigation water consumption for SCC’s farms, with an aim to cultivate 10 million coffee trees by 2030. The signing will involve Rakan Hariri, Sales and Distribution Director at SCC and Saudi Argo CEO Nameer AlMuhtar.

Contract with Zamil Steel

SCC signed a contract with Zamil Steel Company to supply almost 900 tonnes of Pre-Engineered Buildings for the SCC factory in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. This contributes to enhancing local products in a collaboration that will last for 2-5 years.

The signing was attended by SCC’s CEO and the President of Zamil Steel Company, Nawaf Mohammed Al Zamil.

Contract with Altanfeethi company

This collaboration aims to supply Altanfeethi company with local roasted beans from Jazan, as well as essential barista training for coffee serving across their halls.

Purchasing contract with local contracting companies

SCC signed purchasing contracts with local contracting companies in order to construct reliable infrastructure for farm lands in Jazan. This cooperation comes as part of the SCC’s plan to advance the coffee sector in the region. This cooperation will include signings with Mishari Contracting Establishment, Emaar Al-Dayer Contracting EST, and Tower Chains Foundation.

The signing ceremony was attended by Abu Theeb, Hassan bin Yahya Al-Maliki and Mishari bin Hassan Al-Maliki from the Mishari Contracting Establishment, Farhan bin Hussein Al-Kubaishi Al-Maliki and Muhammad bin Salman Al-Kubaishi Al-Maliki from the Emaar Al-Dayer Contracting EST, and Abdullah bin Ahmed Salem Athwani and Yahya bin Muhammad Al-Shabani Al-Maliki from Tower Chains Foundation.

Purchasing contract with Elixer AlBun

SCC is supplying Elixeri AlBun with green beans through its local coffee shops with transparent grading and quality. It will also train employees on roasting, tasting, and preparing green beans in order to accentuate the quality of the local product. The signing ceremony will involve Rakan Hariri, Sales and Distribution Director at SCC, and Ahmed Al-Kharji from Elixir AlBun.

MoU with Al Hokair Group

SCC is collaborating with AlHokair Group by providing coffee for their hotel chains across the kingdom and giving essential training for baristas through the SCC Academy, ensuring the enhancement of the full value chain of the coffee industry. The signing ceremony will involve SCC CEO and Al Hokair Group CEO Majed AlHokair.

Purchasing contract with Bon Café

The contract will extend a partnership between SCC and Bon Café, where SCC will provide the renowned coffeeshop with filter coffee for both their cold and hot beverages. This is part of SCC’s efforts to provide reliable, local coffee beans for the local brands, in order to build up the kingdom’s coffee industry. The signing ceremony included Rakan Hariri, Sales and Distribution Director at SCC and Omar Bagafaar, owner of Bon Café.

Purchasing contract with Barnz Coffee

SCC is supplying Barnz Coffee with locally produced specialty coffee promoting the high-quality local coffee production, to boost the demand for the production of the Saudi coffee farmers. The signing ceremony will involve Rakan Hariri, Sales and Distribution Director at SCC and Eng Mohamed Zain.

SCC’s booth at the Forum showcases the company's development initiatives and sustainability efforts, covering topics such as its production factory, Green Beans’ supply, the SCC Academy, the Saudi Coffee Company Model Farms, and its brand Jazean. Visitors will have the chance to experience local coffee and local coffee traditions firsthand.

SCC's participation at the PIF Private Sector Forum signifies a pivotal moment in the development of the Saudi coffee industry. SCC's dedication to sustainable practices, strategic partnerships and support for the private sector positions it as a key player in advancing the kingdom's coffee sector, in alignment with Vision 2030.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).