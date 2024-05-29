The Public Investment Fund (PIF) leads among SWFs, driven by its investment strategy and high trust in its name, emerging as one of the strongest brands globally in the sovereign wealth sector.

BlackRock is crowned the world’s most valuable asset management (AM) brand, with a brand value of just over $7 billion. Robust revenue growth and innovation have fueled BlackRock’s brand value. Among all AM firms, PIF is ranked sixth in brand value to assets under management ratio.

JP Morgan Asset Management claims close second position in the overall ranking, with a brand value just below $7 billion. Vanguard follows in third with a brand value of $6 billion. JP Morgan also emerges as the world’s strongest AM & SWF brand.

PIF’s value is largely driven by high scores for the brand’s awareness, purpose, and commitment to positive growth. Among the other notable high-ranking SWFs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is the strongest SWF brand, scoring 63.9 out of 100 with an A+ rating. PIF’s Brand Strength Index (BSI) stands at 62.1, and also scores A+. Meanwhile, Qatar Investment Authority is also graded A+.

