The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has granted Infinity Capital Management Limited, a Hong Kong-based multi-strategy alternative investment firm, In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), to manage an Asian hedge fund within the market.

Upon receiving final approval and licencing, Infinity Capital will become the first firm to manage an Asian hedge fund within ADGM. The company also announced the launch of its new office in the market to strengthen financial ties between Asia and the Middle East.

Leveraging its Hong Kong presence, Infinity Capital's new Middle East operations will include portfolio management, trading, risk, operations, compliance, and investor relations. The company also plans to leverage local talent and expertise as part of its global expansion strategy.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said, “We welcome Infini Capital as the first Asian Hedge Fund Manager to establish its presence in ADGM, a significant milestone representing the strong commercial connections between Asia and the Middle East. Their decision reflects the growing momentum of asset management firms to choose the capital city of the UAE as a hub for their international business operations. As these global players continue to recognise the opportunities presented by Abu Dhabi, the ADGM will continue to solidify its position as a thriving hub for the alternative asset management sector."

Tony Chin, founder, CEO and CIO of Infini Capital commented, “We are pleased to announce this important milestone for Infini Capital as we open our first office within the EMEA region in Abu Dhabi, marking a meaningful step in the long-term strategic plan for our Firm. We believe in the tremendous potential of the region as an alternative investment hub and have received strong support and partnership from the ADGM in getting to this point.”