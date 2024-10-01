Egypt - Beltone Financial Holding aims to launch eight new funds on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) by the end of 2025, CEO for Local and Regional Markets at Beltone Khalil El Bawab told Al Arabiya Business.

El Bawab added that the firm currently manages assets worth EGP 27 billion.

He also highlighted the launch of two funds tracking EGX indices earlier this September, which have already delivered positive performance.

