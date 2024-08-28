UAE – Yuze, a UAE-based fintech, has secured a $30 million investment from Osten Investments to expand into new markets, according to a press release.

This funding will drive Yuze's mission to provide enhanced financial solutions to SMEs and independent professionals beyond the UAE. It will also accelerate Yuze's plans to offer tailored financial services to underbanked businesses.

In line with its strategy to back global financial inclusion initiatives, Yuze’s digital platform offers financial services, including business accounts, and card programmes.

Rabih Sfeir, Founder and CEO of Yuze, stated: " This investment not only validates our mission but also enhances our ability to expand beyond the UAE and improve our offerings.”

“Our goal is to remove the barriers that SMEs and independent professionals face in accessing financial services, and we are making significant progress towards that," Sfeir added.

Dilmurod Urunov, Chairman of Yuze, mentioned: “Through our innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, we are complementing traditional banking products and providing MSMEs with the tools and support their need to thrive in today's competitive landscape.”

