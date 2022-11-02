Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala Health and Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Holding Company are considering a joint venture to set up a long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation facility in Bahrain.

The two entities said today that the facility will be operated by Amana Healthcare, a partner of Mubadala Health.

A statement said the facility will cater to the underserved long-term care market in the kingdom, which will allow patients with complex medical needs to receive long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation, as well as alleviating pressure on the healthcare system by freeing up bed capacity in acute hospitals across the kingdom.

Hasan Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health said: “The collaboration will bring Mubadala Health closer in achieving its vision of transforming the regional healthcare landscape.”

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

