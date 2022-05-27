Cairo – Egypt-based Natrify, a biotechnology startup, has raised a six-figure pre-seed funding round, which was led by the African startup investor Ambo ventures.

Natrify aims to provide solutions to help businesses worldwide in eliminating plastic waste and prevent environmental damage, according to a press release on Thursday.

The company will use the proceeds of the fundraising to scale its operation domestically and globally.

Founded in 2020, the Egyptian startup has developed Adigide, a bioplastic product manufactured from genetically modified microorganisms, that causes zero environmental harm.

Adigide is the first of its kind in the MENA region, as disclosed by the firm.

In the meantime, Natrify is planning to launch its services in the UK by the end of 2022, while it has already sealed an agreement that would facilitate its entrance to the US.

