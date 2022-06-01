Alternative asset manager Alpha Wave, which has an office in Abu Dhabi, has led a $57 million fund raise round for Cuemath, a global online math tutoring platform.

The fresh infusion will fund strengthening product-pedagogy outcomes, growth initiatives, acquisition and partnerships, Cuemath said in a statement on Wednesday.

Apart from Alpha Wave Incubation, Cuemath is backed by Lightrock , Sequoia Capital India, CapitalG (formerly Google Capital), and Manta Ray.

