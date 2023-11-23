Eng. Haitham Al-Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for Power and Water Distillation Stations at the Ministry of Electricity and Water, declared the successful commissioning of all power and water distillation stations using environmentally friendly, low-sulfur fuel.

In an exclusive statement to Al-Anbaa, he mentioned that following the initiation of operations at the Al-Zour South station since the start of last summer, the Doha West and East stations, along with the Subiya station, have been functioning with eco-friendly fuel over the past month.

He emphasized that this development marks a significant advancement in electricity production, prioritizing environmental conservation and compliance with the standards set by the Environment Public Authority. Substantial emission reductions have been documented, with the turbines operating at peak efficiency.

Al-Ali mentioned that the costs of eco-friendly fuel show minor variations compared to conventional fuel, with no substantial impact on the budget, as they are tied to global market trends.

Emphasizing the Ministry’s commitment to environmental conservation amid the worldwide shift towards natural gas, he underscored that this milestone is not the final step. The future strategy involves transitioning all stations to run on natural gas, with the entirety of Shuwaikh and Shuaiba stations and sections of the Al-Zour South and Subiya stations already operational on this cleaner fuel.

In another scenario, Al-Ali revealed the formalization of maintenance agreements for the Shuaiba station with the winning company of the tender, following regulatory approvals. Maintenance activities are set to commence to ensure its readiness for operations, considering the station’s capacity of 870 megawatts and 45 million imperial gallons per day.

