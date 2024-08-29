Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, participated via video conference in the Ministerial Conference on Environmental Issues organized by the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In her speech, Fouad highlighted that 2024 is a critical year for the world, both in terms of the effects of climate change and the upcoming conferences of the three UN conventions (climate change, biodiversity, and desertification). She emphasized that these events present a unique opportunity for the region and the countries of Asia (CICA) to address environmental and climate challenges.

The Minister of Environment affirmed Egypt’s full readiness to support Azerbaijan in hosting COP29, aiming for a successful conference that meets the needs of both developing and developed countries. She underscored the importance of the Loss and Damage Fund, announced at COP27 in Egypt and launched at COP28 in Dubai, as a significant opportunity.

Fouad expressed her hope for establishing a new collective goal for climate financing at COP29 in Azerbaijan, which would be fair to countries facing the impacts of climate change.

She stressed that the three conferences are crucial for exchanging experiences in green energy technology and sustainable agricultural practices, which are essential for providing a decent life for people. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of advancing the Montreal Framework for Global Biodiversity, announced by China during COP15, as a means to restore nature and enhance environmental resilience.

Fouad also pointed out the significance of the circular economy in involving the private sector through mutual gains, reusing waste, and setting green transition goals for CICA countries. She noted Egypt’s pioneering role in green public investments, to achieve 100% public investments in green projects by 2030.

