ABU DHABI - Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), has stated that the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) will be a pivotal moment in defining future contributions, raising international ambitions, and building on the significant achievements made under the UAE’s presidency of COP28.

In remarks to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of IRENA’s 28th Council meeting, held over two days in Abu Dhabi, La Camera said, "We are heading towards COP29, and this is the last opportunity for member states to meet and achieve positive outcomes from this conference."

He emphasised that the 'UAE Consensus' established during COP28 provides a clear and achievable pathway to reaching net-zero emissions by mid-century. He expressed pride in IRENA's appointment by the COP28 Presidency as a co-custodian to monitor the progress of the 'UAE Consensus', which includes tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030.

The IRENA Director-General stressed the urgent need for US$31.5 trillion to be invested in renewable energy, grids, resilience measures, and energy efficiency by 2030, adding that average annual investments in renewable energy capacity must triple compared to 2023 levels.

He called for unity in using COP29 as a platform to increase climate finance, collectively raise ambitions, and advance the global energy transition under clear targets.

La Camera also confirmed that IRENA has begun collaborating with Brazil, the host of COP30, to build on these achievements and ensure COP30 becomes another milestone in the global effort to achieve net-zero emissions and address the pressing challenges of climate change.