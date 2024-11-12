BAKU: Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President, confirmed working with the COP28 Presidency to strengthen the implementation of the historic The UAE Consensus.

At the COP29 opening session, Babayev thanked the COP28 Presidency, chaired by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, for their continued cooperation. “It is an honour to take the gavel from you as we build on the UAE Consensus together," he told Dr. Al Jaber.

COP29 President stated that the conference aims to be inclusive, transparent, and based on the work of the Parties. He emphasised that this is an opportune moment to chart a course towards a sustainable future.

He noted the need to agree on an ambitious new climate finance target that is equitable and meets the aspirations of least developed countries, small island states and developing countries.

The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan described the negotiation process during COP29 as never easy, calling on all parties to engage, collaborate and co-operate to empower communities affected by climate change. He emphasised the importance of collaboration to create a sustainable future for generations to come.

He stressed the determination to prepare an ambitious package in all areas, push for the first global outcome, mobilise climate finance and work together to reach realistic solutions.