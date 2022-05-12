SAO PAULO - Brazil's largest brokerage XP Inc is set to launch a trading platform for digital assets in collaboration Nasdaq, the company said on Thursday.

The platform, called XTAGE, will initially offer cryptocurrency trading when it launches, which is set to be by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

In the medium term, "XP plans to expand its offering to include additional types of assets, as market trends and investor appetite continue to evolve."

The new feature will be available for XP's 3.5 million clients in Brazil through its existing trading app.

"The creation of XTAGE represents a major milestone in advancing on the digital assets market and in our ability to offer investors increased access to the emerging ecosystem," said XP's director of financial products Lucas Rabechini.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Mark Potter)