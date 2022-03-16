The war in Ukraine will reduce Denmark's economic growth by around 1 percentage point and increase inflation by about 2% this year, the Danish central bank said in a revised forecast published on Wednesday.

The central bank said it now expected the economy to grow 2.1% both this year and the next.

The bank "assesses that the war will reduce GDP growth by approximately 1 percentage point and increase inflation by about 2 percentage points this year," governor Lars Rohde said in a statement.

