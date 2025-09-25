Woodside Energy (Woodside), Japan Suiso Energy (JSE) and The Kansai Electric Power (KEPCO) have teamed up under a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of a liquid hydrogen supply chain between Australia and Japan.

Under the MOU, the parties will embark on the creation of an innovative supply chain in which liquid hydrogen, produced at Woodside’s proposed H2Perth Project in Western Australia, would be shipped in liquid hydrogen carriers to receiving terminals in Japan.

Woodside’s H2Perth Project would be located in the Rockingham and Kwinana Industrial Zones in Perth, Western Australia.

The facility is intended to produce liquid hydrogen via natural gas reforming, with the intention of achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from the start of operations.

This would be achieved through the application of carbon capture and storage (subject to further technical assessments and securing all necessary commercial arrangements and regulatory approvals) and to the extent needed the use of carbon credits as offsets.

The MOU reflects the parties’ shared ambition to accelerate the energy transition, bringing together technology, infrastructure and international collaboration to help power a lower-carbon future, underpinning the value of a hydrogen supply chain and further strengthening Australian–Japan relations.

