Al ARISH: An Emirati aid convoy left for the Gaza Strip this morning via the Egyptian Rafah crossing as part of the "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation to support and relieve the Palestinian people during their current circumstances.

The convoy consists of 11 trucks carrying over 240 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including winter clothing, tents, family supplies, food items, and medical supplies.

The UAE continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, alleviate their suffering, and provide their basic needs.

As of 20th February, 2024, the Emirati aid provided to the Palestinian people through the "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation exceeded 15,809 tonnes, through 165 cargo planes, two cargo ships, and 476 trucks dispatched. The number of cases received by the field hospital inside Gaza reached 5,423.

The UAE had established six desalination plants with a production capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, benefitting the Gaza population. Additionally, five automatic bakeries have been sent to the Egyptian city of Al Arish in preparation for their entry into the Gaza Strip.