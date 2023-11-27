Al ARISH: In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE is continuing its humanitarian aid drive to support the Palestinian people, as 10 Emirates Red Crescent trucks today crossed into Gaza carrying food aid.

As part of Operation ‘Gallant Knight 3’, which aims to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip during these dire circumstances, the aid contained 16,520 food parcels weighing 247.8 tonnes.

This comes as a reflection of the UAE's established humanitarian approach in providing support and meeting the needs of civilians across various circumstances.