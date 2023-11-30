H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), received a group of female state guests of the UAE participating in COP28, which is being held at Expo City Dubai.

Sheikha Fatima welcomed Her Majesty Queen Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Consort of the King of Malaysia, H.H. Princess Lalla Hasnaa, sister of the King of Morocco, Ambari Daroueche, First Lady of the Comoros, Zinash Tayachew, First Lady of Ethiopia, Monica Geingos, First Lady of Namibia, and Saima Wazed, daughter of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

During the meeting, discussions were held concerning the friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and the respective countries, especially regarding social and humanitarian initiatives related to childhood and enhancing women's roles in developing their societies.

The meeting also addressed the objectives of COP28, which began today and will continue until 12th December, as well as its significance and the anticipated cooperation among all countries and stakeholders to achieve tangible, ambitious, and comprehensive outcomes related to addressing climate change.

Queen Iskandariah bestowed upon Sheikha Fatima the First Class Family Order of the Crown of Indra of Pahang, in appreciation of her role in supporting social affairs and humanitarian work and her initiatives to advance and empower women in societies.

Additionally, Queen Iskandariah awarded H.H. Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Wife of the President of the UAE, the Family Order of the Crown of Indra of Pahang, in recognition of her contributions to social, intellectual, and cultural sectors, and her support for initiatives aimed at achieving community development.

Sheikha Fatima hosted a luncheon in honour of the female state guests attending COP28, with the participation of various Sheikhas and the guests’ accompanying delegations.