The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, has announced the launch of its label, “From the Community to the Community”, which commemorates community giving and participation in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative, in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and announcing 2025 as the “Year of Community”, is designed to highlight the invaluable contributions made by individuals and organisations who have played a vital role in funding transformative social projects in Abu Dhabi.

The label serves as a physical tribute to collective community effort with plaques placed on diverse social projects, underscoring the culture of giving in the UAE.

By labelling key community-driven projects across the city, the Authority aims to unite individuals, organisations, and communities in addressing societal challenges and driving meaningful change. The label commemorates the tangible impact of community contributions and recognises the Authority’s partner-led projects.

Abdullah Al Ameri, Director-General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said, “The launch of ‘From the Community to the Community’, coinciding with the announcement that 2025 is the ‘Year of Community’ in the UAE reflects our commitment to fostering values of shared responsibility, highlighting the Authority’s role in driving social development. We are committed to connecting the government, private entities, social enterprises, and non-profits, and work hand-in-hand with our partners in launching impactful projects that address pressing social priorities in the city. The initiative stands as a testament of our dedication to underlining the importance of driving community engagement and participation to inspire future generations.”

“From The Community To The Community” commemorates the Authority’s solutions to social priorities including providing school tuition assistance and school development, building treatment centres, building social clubs, creating facilities for halfway houses, and developing community parks.

Contributions can be made quickly and easily via https://fundraise.maan.gov.ae/en/projects or through the dedicated mobile app which is available on both Apple and Android devices, in addition to bank transfers or via ATM machines.