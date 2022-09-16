ABU DHABI: Tahaluf Al Emarat, a leading IT provider with developed advanced software solutions, and CPX Holding, a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build successful long-term relationships that will benefit both the UAE-based parties and their customers.

The MoU was signed in Abu Dhabi by Yahia Alhami, CEO of Tahaluf Al Emarat, and Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of CPX.

The partnership aims to provide secure, reliable IT solutions and advisory services to enterprises and government entities so they can focus their resources on value generation, while knowing their data is protected. Both parties will tender and conclude project contracts and provide safe and scalable solutions that leverage leading technologies.

As the UAE is fast becoming a digital economy, with governments and businesses racing to maintain their competitive advantage by adopting new technologies, new cybersecurity risks are on the horizon, and organisations are being exposed to more sophisticated cyber threats.

Advanced cyber solutions are necessary for organisations that wish to combat these threats effectively and reap the benefits of new technologies, while being assured that their business is secure. The collaboration between Tahaluf Al Emarat and CPX will help organisations reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.

During the signing ceremony, Alhami said, "The signing of an MoU with CPX will encourage a beneficial relationship in the best interest of both companies by exchanging knowledge and experiences through mutual collaboration. This MoU will help us identify new opportunities to cooperate and share best practices."

For his part, Al Melhi said, "As a newly established company, it is crucial to partner with a prominent local player as we both strive to deliver excellence to our customers. As the trusted cybersecurity partner to our customers, our ambition is to help them reach a new level of cyber maturity by implementing customised solutions and services for both the public and private sectors. We aim to limit exposure of UAE organisations to cyberthreats, so that they can increase their opportunities to innovate and thrive."