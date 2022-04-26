ABU DHABI- The Ministry of Economy has announced the results of the final round of the Startup Leap competition, which was launched in November 2021 under the StartUp programme of the Entrepreneurial Nation, the country's largest-ever project aimed at developing the entrepreneurship system and attracting successful and innovative entrepreneurial projects.

The initiative features a comprehensive portal that provides an integrated set of solutions, opportunities, incentives, and initiatives based on the largest of its kind public-private sector partnerships.

During the announcement of the results, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, confirmed that the UAE has succeeded in enhancing its position as a preferred destination for innovative, leading startups and SMEs in the region and the world, thanks to the vision and support of its wise leadership.

He added that the country continues to develop its economy to become the destination of choice for entrepreneurship and attract outstanding startups from various markets around the world, in accordance with a clear vision and integrated strategies derived from the goals and principles of the "Projects of the 50".

The competition, which mainly targeted regional and global startups who wish to set up operations and expand in the UAE, attracted more than 1,200 companies from 33 countries worldwide to compete to win the incentive package it offers to the winners.

The Ministry of Economy launched the Entrepreneurial Nation project in November 2021, within the "Projects of the 50" to serve as a comprehensive portal aimed at developing entrepreneurship and enhancing the UAE's position as the most attractive destination for entrepreneurs and leading entrepreneurs enterprises in the world.

It also aims to consolidate the culture of entrepreneurship in the country and provide solutions, learning opportunities, and incentives through three key actions, with a number of tracks as a first stage, based on the largest public-private partnerships.

The initiative contributes to driving a qualitative shift in the system supporting entrepreneurial and business prosperity, thus supporting the objectives of the UAE's new economy. These actions are the SkillUp academy, which equips entrepreneurs with the skills required in the world of entrepreneurship and the methodology for their successful application on the ground; StartUp, which aims to create success stories and help entrepreneurs navigate the world of startups; and ScaleUp, which supports eligible companies in growth and expansion to become Unicorns.