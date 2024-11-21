Samsung E&A announced on Thursday that its Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage (HUGRS) Project has won the Energy Project of the Year award at the 2024 MEED Projects Awards, held in association with Mashreq.

The project was noted for its engineering approach, use of technology, and sustainability measures, Samsung E&A said in a statement.

The HUGRS facility, developed for Saudi Aramco, is the first subsurface gas storage project in Saudi Arabia. It is designed to manage seasonal variations in gas demand by injecting up to 1,500 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) of sales gas and reproducing gas at 2,000 MMCFD. The facility supports Saudi Arabia’s Master Gas System.

The project utilises existing wells for gas storage, reducing the need for surface-level infrastructure and cutting carbon emissions compared to conventional methods. The design includes technologies such as 3D-printed radio shelters, remote testing systems, and automated welding.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.