UK-headquartered oilfield services provider Petrofac said on Monday that it has been awarded a two-year Field Maintenance Services contract extension with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group’s, Al Dhafra Petroleum.

Under the agreement, Petrofac will continue to support operations at the Haliba oil field, located onshore along the south-east border of Abu Dhabi, providing specialist personnel to maintain and support facilities, the company said in a press statement.

Haliba oil field is integral to ADNOC’s 2030 smart growth strategy of expanding their oil production capacity and is also ADNOC’s first asset to have fully outsourced facilities maintenance to optimise the Company’s internal resources, the statement noted.

