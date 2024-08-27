The Sultanate of Oman’s global integrated energy group – OQ -- showcased its pivotal role in driving national development through strategic energy production and infrastructure. From the exploration and extraction of crude oil to advanced refining and distribution, OQ is not just meeting current energy demands but also paving the way for a sustainable future.

In 2023, OQ achieved significant production milestones, with a daily production rate of 246,000 barrels of oil equivalent, culminating in an impressive annual output of 89 million barrels. Of these, 81 million barrels were processed, underscoring OQ’s robust refining capabilities.

The company’s total refining capacity stands at over 530,000 barrels per day, distributed among its key facilities: 198,000 bpd at the Sohar Refinery, 116,000 bpd at the Minal Al Fahal Refinery, and 230,000 bpd at the Duqm Refinery, a joint venture with OQ8.

OQ’s refineries are producing a wide array of petroleum products essential for both domestic use and international markets. The production portfolio includes over 15.7 million barrels of 91 octane gasoline and 11 million barrels of 95 octane gasoline, catering to diverse consumer needs.

Diesel production reached a noteworthy 32.4 million barrels, while LPG and jet fuel outputs were 7.9 million and 9.9 million barrels, respectively. These figures highlight OQ’s comprehensive approach to meeting various energy demands.

To support its extensive production and distribution network, OQ has developed substantial fuel storage capacities totaling 216,700 cubic metres. Key storage facilities are strategically located with capacities of 19,700 cubic metres in Sohar, 160,000 cubic metres in Jifnain, and 37,000 cubic metres in Raysut. This infrastructure ensures efficient supply chain management and enhances Oman’s energy security.

OQ’s achievements reflect its commitment to innovation and leadership in the energy sector. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, the company is not only enhancing operational efficiency but also contributing to Oman’s long-term economic growth and environmental goals. OQ’s efforts align with national objectives to diversify the economy and reduce carbon footprints, setting benchmarks for industry best practices.

