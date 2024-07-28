MUSCAT: Based on the increasing global demand for clean energy (liquefied natural gas) and as part of the Sultanate of Oman's commitment to energy security and enhancing investment in the exploration and production of natural gas, the Sultanate of Oman announces the commencement of the construction of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at the industrial complex in Qalhat, in the Wilayat of Sur, in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah. This will be under the name of Sur LNG Company, with an annual production capacity estimated at 3.8 million metric tonnes, raising the Sultanate of Oman's LNG production to 15.2 million metric tonnes per year. This is expected to contribute to enhancing the annual production of LNG and its derivatives and enable optimal utilisation of available reserves.

The government will proceed with completing the preliminary engineering design study for the new LNG train project. This step is expected to pave the way for making the final investment decision for the project.

Commenting on this decision, Engineer Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, said: "The plan to launch a new train is a pivotal addition to the strategy pursued by the Sultanate of Oman to sustain its position as an important supplier and a main, safe, and reliable source of energy globally. We are working to support the available infrastructure and resources to respond to the increasing demand for clean energy sources and contribute to diversifying the sources of support for the national economy and ensuring its sustainability in the long term."

The new train will be established at the existing Qalhat LNG complex next to the current trains, allowing the government to improve operational efficiency and maximise the use of existing infrastructure. The project is expected to be completed and operational by 2029, which will enhance meeting the growing demand for LNG in the global market.

LNG revenues are considered a significant contributor to Oman's national income, and both the Oman LNG Company and Qalhat LNG Company have achieved high reputation and reliability in the global energy market.



