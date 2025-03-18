Singapore: Oil prices rose about one percent at the start of trading on Monday.

Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 1.02 percent, to $71.30 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 72 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $67.90 a barrel.



Oil prices had risen slightly last week, ending a three-week losing streak, due to concerns about a global economic slowdown caused by escalating trade tensions between the United States and other countries.

