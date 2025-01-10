Morocco is planning to procure three LNG terminals for the import of natural gas as part of a strategy to ensure sufficient supplies for the domestic markets, a newspaper said on Friday.

One station is located on the Northern Mediterranean coast while the two others will be built on the Western Atlantic coast and in South Morocco, Sabah Akadir said.

The Northern and Western plants will be completed in 2027 while the Southern station will be commissioned in 2030, the paper said, quoting government sources.

“Morocco is preparing to construct these gas import stations which will allow it to diversify its energy sources and bolster its energy security,” it added without providing further details of the projects.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

