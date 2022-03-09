KUWAIT CITY, March 8: The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has approved Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) for the third extension of the contract for maintenance and repair of control valves, with the supply of necessary spare parts in the three refineries concluded with the Kuwait Center for Field Maintenance Company for a period of 12 months, starting from February 3 at a value of KD 1.6 million, equivalent to 19 percent of the contract value, revealed Al-Rai daily.

The value of the extension will be distributed at KD 800,000 to Ahmadi Refinery, and the same to Mina Abdullah Refinery under the same conditions until the completion of the offering and awarding of the new tender.

CAPT approved KNPC to float a tender for tank cleaning and repair works, fiberglass and paint works in the refinery, and liquid gas production facilities in Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery.

It agreed to the request of the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to float a tender to replace the compressed air system for precision machinery and the facility’s air system in the assembly centers of East Kuwait.

The agency also approved KOC to float a tender to replace the compressed air system of the precision machines and the facility’s air system in the assembly centers in south Kuwait.

The first extension of the KOC contract for the construction of a new pipeline to export gas in the North Kuwait region was concluded with the Joint Scientific Group Company for General Trading and Contracting, the local agent of Toubro And Larsen Limited, for a period of 215 days starting from September 26, 2021, without an increase in the value of the contract.

Furthermore, the agency approved KOC’s request for the first-time extension of the contract for the supply of drilling liner carriers with related services for deep wells, by six months starting from June 12, 2022.

The contract for the supply of drilling liner carriers with associated services for deep wells has also been extended by six months, as well as the tender for the supply of drilling liner carriers with related services for deep wells, starting from March 22.

