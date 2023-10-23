Iraq has approved plans to double the production of a key gas field as part of a post-war scheme to rehabilitate its oil industry, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani has said.

The output capacity of Siba gas field in the Southern Basra Governorate is currently estimated at 50-60 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d), Ghani said in a weekend statement.

He said Ministry intends to increase production to 100 mcf/d.

The field, nearly 30km southeast Basra city, also produces around 1,200 tonnes of liquid gas and 1,000 barrels of condensates.

Iraq, OPEC’s second largest oil producer, has nearly 4 trillion cubic metres of gas deposits.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

