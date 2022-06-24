UAE - Emirates International Gas (EIG), a subsidiary of EHC Investment, said it has signed a deal with Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding, under which it will provide a range of services including feasibility, commercial, technical, conceptual designs and engineering, construction, operation and maintenance works for gas systems in the key properties of the Abu Dhabi developer.

As per the deal, it will provide all support related to the gas supply to Q Properties' projects such as the Reem Hills luxury development during its engineering phases.

A unique gas service provider company in the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), Natural Gas (NG) and Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) fields, EIG aims to become the UAE gas sector’s market leader, utilizing the latest technologies and taking advantage of the company’s 30 years of UAE experience.

As part of the agreement, EIG will initially be installing the gas supply system at the recently launched Reem Hills project, the exclusive, AED8 billion ($2.1 billion) modern gated villa community on Reem Island and a leading project of Q Properties.

Reem Hills comprises a range of spacious individual villas, semi-detached villas, and attractive town houses in a mixed-use residential development with retail components and full amenities on site.

The first phase of development, Sierra View, will feature unique hill-top villas in luxurious and intimate yet spacious settings, with breathtaking views on all sides.

The MoU was signed by Emirates International Gas CEO Moustafa Rashad and Q Holding CEO Majed Fuad Odeh in the presence of Khalifa Yousef Al Khouri, Vice Chairman of Q Holding and Ali El Gebely, Managing Director and Group CEO of Ethmar Holding.

On the partnership, Rashad said: "EIG believes that its collaboration with Q Properties bears strong testimony to the shared vision of both organisations to adopt world-class standards and best practices to serve residential, commercial and industrial developments across the region, and we are looking forward to our collaboration delivering more efficient and sustainable gas supply projects serving Abu Dhabi society."

Odeh said the MoU had enabled Q Properties to add another component to the services the company offers to clients and investors.

"This landmark agreement with EIG reflects our commitment to providing world class services for residents of Reem Hills, the iconic luxury project of Q Properties on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island," he stated.

"We are creating a gated community haven built on a man-made hill where all amenities and facilities are on hand and by signing this agreement with EIG, we are meeting our commitment to enhance both efficiency and economy in our villas," he added.

