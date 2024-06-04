BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 LNG development, located offshore Mauritania and Senegal, achieved a significant milestone with the arrival of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel built by COSCO Qidong Shipyard, China.

The FPSO vessel is currently being moored at the site 40km offshore in a water depth of 120m, BP said in a statement.

It said the FPSO is expected to process and transfer over 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmcf/d) to the Floating Liquified Natural Gas (FLNG) vessel at the Hub Terminal approximately 10km offshore.

BP is operator at GTA with partners PETROSEN, Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH), and Kosmos Energy.

Dave Campbell, BP’s senior vice president, Mauritania and Senegal said: “BP is investing in today’s energy system - and tomorrow’s too, and GTA Phase 1 represents this investment in action.”

The GTA Phase 1 development is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG annually for more than 20 years, the BP statement said. With wells located in water depths of up to 2,850m, Phase 1 development has the deepest subsea infrastructure in Africa.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.