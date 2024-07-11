ADNOC has partnered with local company AIQ to deploy the latter’s RoboWell artificial intelligence (AI) autonomous well-control solution across 10 wells at its Nasr offshore field with additional deployments at over 300 offshore and onshore wells planned this year.

RoboWell technology uses AI algorithms to autonomously operate wells, maximising efficiency and minimising emissions, according to an ADNOC press statement. It was first deployed in 2023 at the onshore North East Bab (NEB) field, ADNOC’s first smart field.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said: “The offshore deployment of RoboWell at NASR field demonstrates how ADNOC is harnessing the power of AI as we responsibly meet growing global energy demand.”

Chris Cooper, CEO of AIQ added: “RoboWell has already been proven to deliver up to 30 percent optimisation in gas lift consumption and up to 5 percent increase in operating efficiency, so the expanded implementation of the solution represents a pivotal step for AIQ and ADNOC.”

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

