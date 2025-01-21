Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Investment have announced the qualification of six local and international companies in the first phase of the Exploration Enablement Programme (EEP), according to a post on X by the industry and minerals ministry.

The EEP programme aims to expand mining exploration for critical minerals within the Kingdom and reduce the risks of investing in mining exploration.

The six qualified companies are as follows:

Royal Road Ajlan & Bros Holding EV Metals Group (EVM) Gold & Minerals Company (GMCO) Ma'aden Amak

EEP's highlights include a total license area of 4,000 square kilometres, 57,000 geochemistry samples, and estimated total drilling of 440,000 metres.

