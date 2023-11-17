Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has signed a memorandum of understanding with the German University of Technology in Oman to develop the country’s geological database with an eye on developing its mining sector.

Both parties will conduct geological surveys, studies and research, explore metallic and nonmetallic minerals, update and develop the geological database to facilitate excavation and exploration operations, and hold training programs to develop competencies in the metals sector, the Ministry announced on messaging platform X.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.