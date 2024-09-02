Arab Finance: The Sukari Gold Mine (SGM) has produced 5.8 million ounces of gold since it began operations, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi announced.

Badawi highlighted the strategic importance of the Sukari mine as a leading example of successful mining investment.

He underscored the ministry's commitment to supporting the mine's achievements, particularly in light of ongoing efforts to boost production and leverage modern exploration technologies that extend the mine's operational lifespan.

During his inspection tour of the mine in the Eastern Desert near Marsa Alam, Badawi acknowledged the contributions of partners who secured contracts through competitive auctions, bringing diverse expertise and technology that enrich the sector.

The minister was briefed on the investment trajectory of the Sukari mine, covering exploration, development, production, and management activities.

The briefing highlighted the mine's reliance on modern technologies and its achievements in safe operations, gender equality in the workplace, and social responsibility initiatives, which include 35 community-serving projects.

During his visit, Badawi also inspected the mine's solar power plant, which has a capacity of 36 megawatts and includes a 7.5-megawatt battery storage system.

This plant, one of the largest serving a mining operation, helps reduce the mine's fuel consumption by 22 million liters annually and lowers carbon emissions by 60,000 tons of CO2 equivalent each year.

