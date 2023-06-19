Australia-listed Resource Mining Corporation (RMI) has started its maiden 2,000-metre reverse circulation drill programme at the Liparamba Nickel Project in Southern Tanzania to find nickel resources.

The fieldwork led to identifying sulphides within mafics along the two-kilometre-long southern corridor, the company said in a statement.

The drilling will likely take four to five weeks to complete, with results anticipated in the next quarter.

RMI CEO Andrew Nesbitt said they are confident that the drill programme will successfully advance the company’s strategy of locating significant nickel resources within our Tanzanian project portfolio.

