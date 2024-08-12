Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. (AMAK) has won a quartz exploration license from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, covering 90.15 square kilometers in the Najran-Aseer province.

The license was issued on August 11, 2024 and is valid until August 10, 2029, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The company will carry out the requisite studies and exploration work during the statutory period to ensure the availability of the required raw materials.

In March AMAK said that its Almasane mine expansion project for the development of the Moyeath orebody is 95 percent complete.

