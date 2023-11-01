An expansion of internal railway line is on cards to connect Saudi’s Jubail Industrial City with its industrial and commercial ports.

The plan was shared in the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) press statement announcing the launch of several strategic projects at Jubail Commercial and Industrial Ports by Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province.

The statement said these initiatives aim to minimise the ports' carbon footprint and expand shipping operations.

In addition to enhancing infrastructure and increasing port capacity, the projects include establishing a modern petrochemical hub with 10 berths and a storage area.

King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail is the largest industrial port in the world, with 34 berths and handles more than a hundred petrochemical products, agricultural fertilisers, sulphur, and petroleum coke annually.

The port also serves as the receiving point for factories and giant machinery, which can handle up to 70 million tonnes.

Furthermore, Jubail Commercial Port is equipped with 16 berths and has an operational capability to handle more than 1,500,000 containers annually and a capacity of up to 36 million tonnes.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

