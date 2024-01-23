Eleven stalled hospital projects across Iraq are expected to be resumed soon, the Iraqi planning ministry said.

The projects are located in Baghdad, Anbar, Kirkuk, Dhi Qar, Najaf, and Muthanna governorates, the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, the Ministry’s spokesperson said some hospital projects had reached advanced stage of completion before construction stalled.

The stalled projects slated for revival are:

• 200-bed Hawija Hospital in Kirkuk Governorate, which is 82 percent complete.

• 200-bed Heet Hospital and 200-bed Al-Qaim Hospital in Anbar Governorate.

• 200-bed Al-Shaab Hospital, 400-bed Al-Hurriyah Hospital, 200-bed Al-Fadhiliya Hospital, 100-bed Al Maamel Hospital and 200-bed Al Nahrawan Hospital in Baghdad governorate.

• 100-bed Al-Chibaish General Hospital in Dhi Qar Governorate, which is 98 percent complete.

• 100-bed Al-Hakim Hospital in Najaf Governorate.

• 400-bed Al-Samawa Hospital in Al-Muthanna Governorate.

