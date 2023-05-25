Dubai-based green energy company NWTN and CMEC Middle East (CMEC ME), a subsidiary of China Machinery Engineering Corporation, announced plans to co-develop a 20 megawatt (MW) green hydrogen plant in the UAE.



The proposed collaboration aligns with the UAE’s hydrogen leadership roadmap and the 2050 national net zero target, the companies said in a joint statement.



NWTN will take on the task of securing approvals from the relevant government authorities and firms in the UAE, subsidy policies, marketing analysis, investors, off-takers, and other aspects related to green hydrogen and energy storage project development.



On the other hand, CMEC ME will provide a comprehensive feasibility study report, assessing the technical, commercial, and financial viability of the projects based on the progress and cost arrangement agreed upon by both parties.



In addition, CMEC ME will introduce technological resources from China to support the setting up of green hydrogen projects.



As the project progresses to an appropriate stage, NWTN and CMEC ME will negotiate to enter into definitive agreements for the projects, the statement noted.



Headquartered in Dubai, NWTN has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi and a supply chain manufacturing base in Jinhua, China.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

