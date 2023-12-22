Jakarta (ANTARA) - Four Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers have expressed their readiness to start production in Indonesia, an official from the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment informed on Thursday.



The ministry's deputy for infrastructure and transportation coordination, Rachmat Kaimuddin, said that he met with the four manufacturers in China.



"In principle, they appreciated our policy on EVs," he added.



However, he did not provide further details regarding the four manufacturers, only disclosing the name of one of them.



"Of the four manufacturers, one has started the project, namely Wuling. They have just launched a new product. While the other three, I am not in a position to talk (about)," Kaimuddin said.



According to him, the four EV producers have also expressed their readiness to follow the regulations in Indonesia, including complying with the 40-percent domestic component level (TKDN) rule.



He said that the four EV manufacturers will help Indonesia achieve its target of producing 600 thousand electric cars by 2030, as targeted by President Joko Widodo.



"I have conveyed the President's target to achieve a production of 600 thousand electric cars by 2030. We welcome them to bring the products," Kaimuddin added.



The direction is in line with Presidential Regulation Number 79 of 2023 concerning Amendments to Presidential Regulation Number 55 of 2019 concerning the Acceleration of the Battery Electric Vehicle Program for Road Transportation.



It also regulates tax-free incentives for EV manufacturers to import completely built-up (CBU) vehicles until the end of 2025, under certain terms and conditions.



"The regulation provides incentives to manufacturers to test the market for those who are committed to building production capacity in Indonesia," Kaimuddin explained.



He expressed optimism that the target of producing 600 thousand electric cars by 2030 would be achieved. He said he hoped that a ministerial regulation from related ministries would be issued before the end of the year.



"We are still waiting on the ministerial regulation. Four ministries are working on this, namely the Finance Ministry, Trade Ministry, Industry Ministry, and the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment," he added.





