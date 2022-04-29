ArabFinance: Elsewedy Electric (SWDY) has signed an agreement with Chinese manufacturer Wolong Electric to trade electrical motors and build a service center, in addition to the localization of the motor industry in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to provide the Egyptian market with electrical motors that comply with the standards of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA).

Products supplied by Elsewedy and Wolong will be used in a host of industries, including home appliances, electric vehicles (EVs), and medium voltage motors.

The agreement will also see the establishment of a large-scale service center with a cranage capacity of 50 tons.

The new center will house up-to-date motor rehabilitation technology and a vacuum pressure impregnation (VPI) insulation system for insulation of medium voltage coils up to 15 kilovolts (kV).

It will provide a capacity for rotor balancing of up to 20 tons and six-meter long, along with a test bench with a capacity to test motors up to 10 megawatts (MW) and 15 kV.

“This agreement is an important milestone towards our commitment to provide a wide range of electrical products. We currently have 10 manufacturing facilities across Africa and Asia…offering a complete range of transformers, and busways,” Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at Elsewedy Electric Abdel Rahman El Sewedy commented.

Moreover, Wolong Electric is set to supply various brands of motors, including ATB, Brook Crompton, Schorch, and Laurence Scott.