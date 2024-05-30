Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing on Wednesday to mark a decade of comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries. The leaders held in-depth talks, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing critical international and regional issues.

A joint statement announced the launch of the “Egypt-China Partnership Year,” a programme of diplomatic, economic, and cultural events aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza was a key topic of discussion. President Al-Sisi stressed the urgent need to halt the war, highlighting the humanitarian crisis and security risks caused by Israeli military operations. He emphasised the tragic loss of life from the bombing of a refugee camp in Rafah.

President Xi praised Egypt’s efforts to de-escalate tensions and provide humanitarian aid. Both leaders agreed on the necessity of an immediate ceasefire and rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians. They reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution as the most viable path to regional peace and stability.

Discussions also covered cooperation in Africa, with President Al-Sisi emphasising the importance of Egypt’s water security. Several agreements were signed, including a joint development plan for the Belt and Road Initiative and enhanced cooperation in technology and communications.

In a separate meeting, President Al-Sisi met with Zhao Leji, Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China. The two discussed cooperation at political and economic levels, emphasising the importance of technology transfer and capacity building. Zhao Leji expressed China’s appreciation for Egypt’s role in regional stability and its progress in national development.

The visit underscored the historical and strategic relationship between Egypt and China, two of the world’s oldest civilizations, and their commitment to deepening cooperation in various fields.

