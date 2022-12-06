China National Offshore Oil Corporation’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CNOOC Petroleum Brasil, has doubled its stake in Brazil’s Buzios oilfield to 10 percent, the company said in a statement.



CNOOC paid $1.9 billion for the additional five percent stake as part of a production-sharing agreement with Petrobras, the Brazilian oil and gas giant that operates the field and owns an 85 percent stake.



CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda holds the remaining five percent interest, the statement said.



Buzios is the world’s largest deepwater pre-salt-producing oilfield, with an average water depth of about 2,200 meters. It started operations in 2018 and currently has a daily production capacity of 600,000 barrels.



(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)