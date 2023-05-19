The repayment of Chinese loans will result in at least a dozen poor countries facing economic instability and collapse, according to an Associated Press (AP) analysis.



Among the most indebted to China were Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia, Laos and Mongolia, the analysis said.



Countries in the analysis had as much as 50 percent of their foreign loans from China, and many reserved more than a third of government revenue to pay off foreign debt.



However, China said relief has been offered through extended loan maturities and emergency loans. Beijing said it had forgiven 23 no-interest loans to African countries.

Read more:

China is not the source of a ‘debt trap’ for African countries: foreign ministry official

China spent $240bln bailing out 'Belt & Road' countries

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)